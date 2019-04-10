Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Council President Donald Tusk at the EU-China summit on Tuesday. Before the three were able to issue a joint statement, European negotiators had threatened to walk out. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Before a joint statement, a threat: EU diplomats nearly walked out of talks with China

  • A rare show of EU hostility, diplomats said, reflected its impatience with China’s lack of follow-through on market reforms
  • The EU representatives seemed to take a lesson from how US President Donald Trump and his team pressured China, analysts said
Topic |   China-EU relations
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 7:32am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:54am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Council President Donald Tusk at the EU-China summit on Tuesday. Before the three were able to issue a joint statement, European negotiators had threatened to walk out. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaking on Tuesday at the end of the annual EU-China summit, this year held in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

As China-EU summit ends, Premier Li Keqiang vows reforms: ‘When we say it, we have got to do it’

  • China and the European Union try to smooth over differences at annual meeting amid increased trade tensions
  • The two sides draft a joint statement, despite earlier suggestions EU leaders might walk away from talks
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 2:45am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:23am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaking on Tuesday at the end of the annual EU-China summit, this year held in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.