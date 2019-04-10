From left, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Council President Donald Tusk at the EU-China summit on Tuesday. Before the three were able to issue a joint statement, European negotiators had threatened to walk out. Photo: EPA-EFE
Before a joint statement, a threat: EU diplomats nearly walked out of talks with China
- A rare show of EU hostility, diplomats said, reflected its impatience with China’s lack of follow-through on market reforms
- The EU representatives seemed to take a lesson from how US President Donald Trump and his team pressured China, analysts said
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaking on Tuesday at the end of the annual EU-China summit, this year held in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: AFP
As China-EU summit ends, Premier Li Keqiang vows reforms: ‘When we say it, we have got to do it’
- China and the European Union try to smooth over differences at annual meeting amid increased trade tensions
- The two sides draft a joint statement, despite earlier suggestions EU leaders might walk away from talks
