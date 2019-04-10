Steve Bannon, watched by Frank Gaffney, speaks at the launch of the latest iteration of the Committee on the Present Danger last month. Photo: Handout
Steve Bannon accuses US firms of selling out amid ‘enslavement of the Chinese people’
- Former White House chief strategist says business and cultural ties with China have helped Communist Party dismantle world built on free citizenry
- Stopping China’s advance ‘is the defining event of our time’, he says at Committee on the Present Danger: China event
Steve Bannon is among the co-founders of a committee that first existed in the 1950s before reappearing in 1976. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cold war is back: Steve Bannon helps revive US committee to target ‘aggressive totalitarian foe’ China
- Former White House strategist among founders of a new version of group whose past incarnations focused on the Soviet Union
- Members say China poses ‘existential and ideological threat to the United States and the idea of freedom’
