Supporters of Tibet protest outside the EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

EU calls out Beijing on human rights but activists want harder line against China’s Xinjiang and Tibet policy

  • Campaigners demand that China ‘close the camps’ holding Uygurs
  • Human rights groups want EU to put direct questions to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 2:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:58pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Beijing has tightened security in Tibet, closing it off to foreign journalists and diplomats. Photo: AP
Politics

Beijing ‘signals shift’ on Dalai Lama with new white paper on Tibet

  • Document omits mention of willingness to engage with the 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate, a departure from a similar statement a decade ago
  • Paper comes as Beijing has tightened security in Tibet ahead of the 60th anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama’s exile
Topic |   Tibet
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 7:00am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:01pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Beijing has tightened security in Tibet, closing it off to foreign journalists and diplomats. Photo: AP
