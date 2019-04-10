Supporters of Tibet protest outside the EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
EU calls out Beijing on human rights but activists want harder line against China’s Xinjiang and Tibet policy
- Campaigners demand that China ‘close the camps’ holding Uygurs
- Human rights groups want EU to put direct questions to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
Topic | China-EU relations
Beijing has tightened security in Tibet, closing it off to foreign journalists and diplomats. Photo: AP
Beijing ‘signals shift’ on Dalai Lama with new white paper on Tibet
- Document omits mention of willingness to engage with the 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate, a departure from a similar statement a decade ago
- Paper comes as Beijing has tightened security in Tibet ahead of the 60th anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama’s exile
Topic | Tibet
