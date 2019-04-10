Channels

Activists and opposition leaders protest over the presence of Chinese vessels in the South China Sea at the Chinese embassy in Makati City, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

How a swarm of Chinese fishing vessels could swamp Duterte’s effort to strengthen Philippines-China ties

  • Richard Heydarian writes that the future of relations ‘hangs in the balance’ as scores of Chinese vessels surround Philippines-occupied Thitu Island, provoking a huge outcry among Filipinos
Published: 6:05pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:05pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Protesters march in front of the Chinese consular office in Manila. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

‘Almost an invasion’: Protesters in Philippines slam Duterte for weak response over disputes in South China Sea

  • Flag-waving marchers chanted ‘China out’ and brandished a banner saying ‘Defend our sovereign rights’ outside the Chinese consular office in Manila
  • Tensions have flared since hundreds of Chinese vessels appeared recently near the Philippines-held Thitu Island
Topic |   South China Sea
Agence France-Presse

Published: 10:22pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:10am, 10 Apr, 2019

