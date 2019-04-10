Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the end of the EU-China Summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang tells EU that subsidies are for protecting workers, not industrial advantage

  • China agrees ‘breakthrough’ to work with Europe on WTO reform and subsidies
  • Li calls on Brussels to treat Chinese companies the way it would treat its own
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 8:00pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the end of the EU-China Summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Supporters of Tibet protest outside the EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

EU calls out Beijing on human rights but activists want harder line against China’s Xinjiang and Tibet policy

  • Campaigners demand that China ‘close the camps’ holding Uygurs
  • Human rights groups want EU to put direct questions to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 2:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:45pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of Tibet protest outside the EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.