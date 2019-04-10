Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the end of the EU-China Summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang tells EU that subsidies are for protecting workers, not industrial advantage
- China agrees ‘breakthrough’ to work with Europe on WTO reform and subsidies
- Li calls on Brussels to treat Chinese companies the way it would treat its own
Topic | China-EU relations
Supporters of Tibet protest outside the EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
EU calls out Beijing on human rights but activists want harder line against China’s Xinjiang and Tibet policy
- Campaigners demand that China ‘close the camps’ holding Uygurs
- Human rights groups want EU to put direct questions to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
