The release of a joint statement by the EU and China is seen as a big step towards the creation of an EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement by next year. Photo: Xinhua
Hopes high that EU-China joint statement on opening up is more than just words
- Observers say that given pre-summit tensions, the release of a statement and commitment to a timetable for the development of a monitoring mechanism is a significant achievement
- Concessions made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang evidence of Beijing’s desire to keep EU onside ahead of G20 summit in June, expert says
Topic | China-EU relations
Supporters of Tibet protest outside the EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
EU calls out Beijing on human rights but activists want harder line against China’s Xinjiang and Tibet policy
- Campaigners demand that China ‘close the camps’ holding Uygurs
- Human rights groups want EU to put direct questions to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
