Former House speaker Paul Ryan will lead a 26-member delegation to Taiwan in a show of support for the self-ruled island on the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. Photo: AP
Paul Ryan heads for Taipei to mark 40 years of informal US-Taiwan relations
- Former US House speaker will lead large delegation in show of support for self-ruled island on key anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act
- Relations between Washington and Taipei have grown closer since US President Donald Trump took office in 2016
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wei said in Washington on Tuesday that the 40-year-old Taiwan Relations Act had “helped create a force for good”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Unloved but essential: 40 years on, the Taiwan Relations Act remains flexible, durable and effective
- A conference reflects on how a 1979 US law has managed to keep an uneasy cross-strait peace
- ‘Strategic ambiguity’ has benefited not only Taiwan, but China and the US as well
