Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, flanked by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (left) and European Council President Donald Tusk (right) at the end of EU-China summit meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Top EU technology official still concerned about Beijing's access to data from Chinese firms
- Andrus Ansip, in charge of EU digital issues, says the possibility of cybersecurity breaches in 5G networks is troubling
- His remarks came a day after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang tried to allay such concerns at the EU-China summit
Topic | European Union
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, flanked by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (left) and European Council President Donald Tusk (right) at the end of EU-China summit meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei Technologies continues to wage a public relations battle against US efforts to block the international deployment of its 5G mobile equipment because of security concerns, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied. Photo: Reuters
Huawei security concerns are further eroding trust in Chinese brands, survey says
- Despite US efforts to get its equipment banned, Huawei has landed more than 30 commercial 5G network contracts
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies continues to wage a public relations battle against US efforts to block the international deployment of its 5G mobile equipment because of security concerns, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied. Photo: Reuters