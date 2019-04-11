Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, flanked by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (left) and European Council President Donald Tusk (right) at the end of EU-China summit meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Top EU technology official still concerned about Beijing's access to data from Chinese firms

  • Andrus Ansip, in charge of EU digital issues, says the possibility of cybersecurity breaches in 5G networks is troubling
  • His remarks came a day after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang tried to allay such concerns at the EU-China summit
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 6:09am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:20am, 11 Apr, 2019

Huawei Technologies continues to wage a public relations battle against US efforts to block the international deployment of its 5G mobile equipment because of security concerns, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Huawei security concerns are further eroding trust in Chinese brands, survey says

  • Despite US efforts to get its equipment banned, Huawei has landed more than 30 commercial 5G network contracts
Topic |   Huawei
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 6:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Huawei Technologies continues to wage a public relations battle against US efforts to block the international deployment of its 5G mobile equipment because of security concerns, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied. Photo: Reuters
