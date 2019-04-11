US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He have reached agreement regarding a major barrier to an end to the trade war. Photo: EPA
China and US reach milestone agreement on road to trade peace
- Key hurdle overcome as both sides agree to mutual monitoring and enforcement of trade pledges
- No time frame for deal but US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hopes it can be done quickly
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He have reached agreement regarding a major barrier to an end to the trade war. Photo: EPA
Rolls of steel are stacked inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war damages export powerhouse Taiwan’s growth prospects, as global demand softens
- Taiwan’s exports fell for the fifth straight month in March, with the country vulnerable to global demand shifts offshore
- Exports cover 77 per cent of Taiwan’s GDP, an estimated US$595 billion in 2019
Topic | Taiwan
Rolls of steel are stacked inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters