US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He have reached agreement regarding a major barrier to an end to the trade war. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

China and US reach milestone agreement on road to trade peace

  • Key hurdle overcome as both sides agree to mutual monitoring and enforcement of trade pledges
  • No time frame for deal but US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hopes it can be done quickly
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 2:45pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:45pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Rolls of steel are stacked inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Global Economy

US-China trade war damages export powerhouse Taiwan’s growth prospects, as global demand softens

  • Taiwan’s exports fell for the fifth straight month in March, with the country vulnerable to global demand shifts offshore
  • Exports cover 77 per cent of Taiwan’s GDP, an estimated US$595 billion in 2019
Topic |   Taiwan
Ralph Jennings

Ralph Jennings  

Published: 7:00pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:41pm, 10 Apr, 2019

