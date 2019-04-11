Channels

A newspaper in the Netherlands claims to have found evidence that six employees of Dutch semiconductor giant ASML passed corporate secrets to a company linked to the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese ‘spies’ stole Dutch chip machinery giant’s secrets, newspaper says

  • Links between company accused of receiving confidential information and Beijing, according to report
  • Investigation follows US court ruling against six Chinese employees of semiconductor maker ASML
Topic |   China-EU relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:07pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:07pm, 11 Apr, 2019

A newspaper in the Netherlands claims to have found evidence that six employees of Dutch semiconductor giant ASML passed corporate secrets to a company linked to the Chinese government.
The home offices in the Netherlands of ASML, a Dutch company in the semiconductor industry. Photo: ASML
United States & Canada

Casualties of trade war: Chinese in US denied licences to work with sensitive technologies

  • ‘Deemed export’ licences, required for foreign nationals to gain access to restricted US technology, are harder to come by for Chinese, experts say
  • Even if trade dispute is resolved, the trend is expected to continue, as the US tries to limit security issues
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 10:29pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:23pm, 13 Mar, 2019

The home offices in the Netherlands of ASML, a Dutch company in the semiconductor industry.
