The Chinese premier alluded to the hit drama, starring Emilia Clarke, on a visit to Croatia: Photo: Helen Sloane/ HBO
Don’t expect a real-life Game of Thrones at Dubrovnik summit, says Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
- Chinese premier promises ‘win-win cooperation’ rather than feuding ahead of summit in historic port where parts of hit drama were filmed
- Li seeks to capitalise on fantasy show’s popularity as part of charm offensive to expand Chinese influence in Central and Eastern Europe
Topic | China-EU relations
China has strived to conclude an agreement with European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo: AP
China, EU leaders’ plan for joint statement in Brussels hits snag over market access row, EU sources say
- Two sides said to be at odds over extent to which access to China’s market should be improved
- Months of talks have focused on the wording of a possible joint statement during Premier Li Keqiang’s visit
