Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives ahead of a European Council meeting on Brexit at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. He is expected to join the 16+1 meeting in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday, and induct Greece into the agreement. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expected to attend 16+1 talks as country looks set to join following ‘tough’ EU-China negotiations

  • Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to join talks before the signing of a Friday agreement that will likely see the 16+1 become 17+1
  • The news comes after a source says EU negotiators fought hard to ensure China would include language on human rights, reciprocity and more
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 5:14am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:47am, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives ahead of a European Council meeting on Brexit at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. He is expected to join the 16+1 meeting in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday, and induct Greece into the agreement. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed his desire to join the 16+1 grouping. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Greece set to join China-led 16+1 group with Central and Eastern European nations

  • Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed his desire to join cooperation platform, source says
  • Announcement likely to be made at group’s annual summit, which gets under way in Dubrovnik on Friday
Topic |   China-EU relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:58pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:06pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed his desire to join the 16+1 grouping. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.