Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives ahead of a European Council meeting on Brexit at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. He is expected to join the 16+1 meeting in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday, and induct Greece into the agreement. Photo: AFP
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expected to attend 16+1 talks as country looks set to join following ‘tough’ EU-China negotiations
- Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to join talks before the signing of a Friday agreement that will likely see the 16+1 become 17+1
- The news comes after a source says EU negotiators fought hard to ensure China would include language on human rights, reciprocity and more
Topic | China-EU relations
