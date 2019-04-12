The US Chamber of Commerce – which includes IBM, Amazon and Microsoft among its membership – has heard there are hopeful signs that US-China business ties may grow again. Photo: Reuters
Encouraging signs for US-China business ties in cloud computing access talks
- Hopeful mood at US Chamber of Commerce panel discussion as trade war talks near conclusion
- Chinese concessions on intellectual property and access to markets address key industry concerns
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He have reached agreement regarding a major barrier to an end to the trade war. Photo: EPA
China and US reach milestone agreement on road to trade peace
- Major hurdle overcome as both sides agree to monitoring and enforcement of trade pledges
- No time frame for deal, but US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hopes it can be done quickly
Topic | US-China trade war
