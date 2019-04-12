Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US Chamber of Commerce – which includes IBM, Amazon and Microsoft among its membership – has heard there are hopeful signs that US-China business ties may grow again. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Encouraging signs for US-China business ties in cloud computing access talks

  • Hopeful mood at US Chamber of Commerce panel discussion as trade war talks near conclusion
  • Chinese concessions on intellectual property and access to markets address key industry concerns
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 11:45am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:33pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US Chamber of Commerce – which includes IBM, Amazon and Microsoft among its membership – has heard there are hopeful signs that US-China business ties may grow again. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He have reached agreement regarding a major barrier to an end to the trade war. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

China and US reach milestone agreement on road to trade peace

  • Major hurdle overcome as both sides agree to monitoring and enforcement of trade pledges
  • No time frame for deal, but US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hopes it can be done quickly
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 2:45pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He have reached agreement regarding a major barrier to an end to the trade war. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.