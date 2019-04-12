Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talks with technicians at the site of Peljesac Bridge being built by a Chinese consortium in southern Croatia. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s commitments to EU’s big-hitters embolden countries in Europe’s ‘16+1’ group, says source

  • As group of European nations and China work toward statement at the end of their Croatia summit, leaders of 16 say, ‘You agreed with EU on this, why not us?
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 4:05pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:16pm, 12 Apr, 2019

From left, European Council President Donald Tusk, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels. The release of a joint statement by the EU and China is seen as a big step towards the creation of an EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement by next year. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Hopes high that EU-China joint statement on opening up is more than just words

  • Observers say that given pre-summit tensions, the release of a statement and commitment to a timetable for developing a monitoring mechanism is an achievement
  • Concessions made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang evidence of Beijing’s desire to keep EU onside ahead of G20 summit in June, expert says
Topic |   China-EU relations
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Keegan Elmer  

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:18pm, 11 Apr, 2019

