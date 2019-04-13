Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reassured the Philippines about the scope of the mutual defence treaty between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ankit Panda
Ankit Panda

How the latest South China Sea tensions could rekindle a Manila-Washington alliance

  • Ankit Panda writes that China may have overplayed its hand with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte by having fishing vessels swarm Thitu Island
  • US has reassured the Philippines about the scope of the mutual defence treaty
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 2:30pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Activists and opposition leaders protest over the presence of Chinese vessels in the South China Sea at the Chinese embassy in Makati City, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Richard Heydarian
Richard Heydarian

How a swarm of Chinese fishing vessels could swamp Duterte’s effort to strengthen Philippines-China ties

  • Richard Heydarian writes that the future of relations ‘hangs in the balance’ as scores of Chinese vessels surround Philippines-occupied Thitu Island, provoking a huge outcry among Filipinos
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Published: 6:05pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:08pm, 11 Apr, 2019

