(From left) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras during the summit in Dubrovnik on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China says it respects EU laws and standards as 16+1 becomes 17+1 with new member Greece
- Premier Li Keqiang says growing platform is an important ‘supplement’ to Beijing’s relationship with the European Union
- Joint statement includes list of nearly 40 deals signed between China and partner countries on agricultural exports, e-commerce and technology
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talks with technicians at the site of Peljesac Bridge being built by a Chinese consortium in southern Croatia. Photo: Xinhua
China’s commitments to EU’s big-hitters embolden countries in Europe’s ‘16+1’ group, says source
- As group of European nations and China work toward statement at the end of their Croatia summit, leaders of 16 say, ‘You agreed with EU on this, why not us?
