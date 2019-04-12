Channels

(From left) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras during the summit in Dubrovnik on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China says it respects EU laws and standards as 16+1 becomes 17+1 with new member Greece

  • Premier Li Keqiang says growing platform is an important ‘supplement’ to Beijing’s relationship with the European Union
  • Joint statement includes list of nearly 40 deals signed between China and partner countries on agricultural exports, e-commerce and technology
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 11:34pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 13 Apr, 2019


