White House adviser Michael Pillsbury said trust between the US and China had been on the slide for the past decade. Photo: Wendy Wu
Chemistry between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump can smooth the way for China-US ties, Michael Pillsbury says
- There will be trouble ahead for the world’s two biggest economies but it needn’t be all bad news, White House adviser says
- US president views China as both a challenge and an opportunity, and his idea that there is “a good China and a bad China” is reflected in the ongoing trade talks, Pillsbury says
Topic | US-China relations
Wendy Cutler, one of the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s chief negotiators, has urged US President Donald Trump to include American allies in trade negotiations. Photo: Bruce Yan
Donald Trump urged by former US official to include allies in US-China trade war deal
- Former deputy acting US trade representative Wendy Cutler credits Trump’s tariffs with ‘bringing China to the negotiating table’
- To get maximum benefit from trade deal with China, Trump should include allies like the European Union and Japan in negotiations, Cutler said
Topic | US-China trade war
