Australia in August banned Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network citing national security risks. Photo: Reuters
China tells WTO that Australia’s ban on 5G technology is ‘obviously discriminative’
- Restriction has a ‘great impact on international trade’ and will not resolve concerns about cybersecurity, diplomat says
- Canberra has not had time to formulate a response to the allegations, Australian representative says
Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s Huawei 5G ban is a ‘hedge’ against future Chinese aggression, says former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull
- Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE were both banned from supplying 5G equipment to Australia’s wireless network in August on national security grounds
- Failure to compete with Huawei and ZTE on 5G a ‘big oversight on the part of previous American administrations’
