Filipino soldiers stand at attention on Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing tried to block Philippine military facilities on disputed island ‘over fears US could use them’

  • Concern that new and upgraded facilities on Thitu could be shared with the US, undermining China’s military advantage in the South China Sea
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte demanded Beijing ‘lay off the island’ after it sent about 275 boats there as an apparent warning
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 2:46pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:46pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Filipino soldiers stand at attention on Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Protesters march in front of the Chinese consular office in Manila. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

‘Almost an invasion’: Protesters in Philippines slam Duterte for weak response over disputes in South China Sea

  • Flag-waving marchers chanted ‘China out’ and brandished a banner saying ‘Defend our sovereign rights’ outside the Chinese consular office in Manila
  • Tensions have flared since hundreds of Chinese vessels appeared recently near the Philippines-held Thitu Island
Topic |   South China Sea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:22pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:53am, 11 Apr, 2019

Protesters march in front of the Chinese consular office in Manila. Photo: AFP
