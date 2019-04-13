Filipino soldiers stand at attention on Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Beijing tried to block Philippine military facilities on disputed island ‘over fears US could use them’
- Concern that new and upgraded facilities on Thitu could be shared with the US, undermining China’s military advantage in the South China Sea
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte demanded Beijing ‘lay off the island’ after it sent about 275 boats there as an apparent warning
Protesters march in front of the Chinese consular office in Manila. Photo: AFP
‘Almost an invasion’: Protesters in Philippines slam Duterte for weak response over disputes in South China Sea
- Flag-waving marchers chanted ‘China out’ and brandished a banner saying ‘Defend our sovereign rights’ outside the Chinese consular office in Manila
- Tensions have flared since hundreds of Chinese vessels appeared recently near the Philippines-held Thitu Island
