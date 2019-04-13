Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific department, says a US-China trade deal “should be consistent with multilateralism, rather than bilateral”. Photo: AFP
China-US trade deal could threaten Beijing’s other trading partners, IMF says
- Agreement ‘should be consistent with multilateralism, rather than bilateral’, IMF Asia-Pacific director Changyong Rhee says
- China’s potential purchase commitments are already worrying its other trading partners, like Australia
Topic | US-China trade war
Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific department, says a US-China trade deal “should be consistent with multilateralism, rather than bilateral”. Photo: AFP
Wendy Cutler, one of the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s chief negotiators, has urged US President Donald Trump to include American allies in trade negotiations. Photo: Bruce Yan
Donald Trump urged by former US official to include allies in US-China trade war deal
- Former deputy acting US trade representative Wendy Cutler credits Trump’s tariffs with ‘bringing China to the negotiating table’
- To get maximum benefit from trade deal with China, Trump should include allies like the European Union and Japan in negotiations, Cutler said
Topic | US-China trade war
Wendy Cutler, one of the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s chief negotiators, has urged US President Donald Trump to include American allies in trade negotiations. Photo: Bruce Yan