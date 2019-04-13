Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific department, says a US-China trade deal “should be consistent with multilateralism, rather than bilateral”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China-US trade deal could threaten Beijing’s other trading partners, IMF says

  • Agreement ‘should be consistent with multilateralism, rather than bilateral’, IMF Asia-Pacific director Changyong Rhee says
  • China’s potential purchase commitments are already worrying its other trading partners, like Australia
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:28pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:28pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific department, says a US-China trade deal “should be consistent with multilateralism, rather than bilateral”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Cutler, one of the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s chief negotiators, has urged US President Donald Trump to include American allies in trade negotiations. Photo: Bruce Yan
China Economy

Donald Trump urged by former US official to include allies in US-China trade war deal

  • Former deputy acting US trade representative Wendy Cutler credits Trump’s tariffs with ‘bringing China to the negotiating table’
  • To get maximum benefit from trade deal with China, Trump should include allies like the European Union and Japan in negotiations, Cutler said
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 9:30pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:08pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wendy Cutler, one of the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s chief negotiators, has urged US President Donald Trump to include American allies in trade negotiations. Photo: Bruce Yan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.