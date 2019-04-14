Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono will meet for talks in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Japan wants more access to the Chinese market – and the US-China trade war might help

  • Timing of talks could work in Tokyo’s favour, with US negotiations putting Beijing under pressure to offer concessions to other powers, source says
  • China ‘has been more forthcoming and more willing to discuss issues such as intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers and opening up’
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 7:45am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 14 Apr, 2019

Tadashi Maeda says an open and free Hong Kong is a crown jewel for China. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Politics

China’s Greater Bay Area project will play ‘central role’ in boosting trade in East and Southeast Asia, says Tadashi Maeda, head of leading Japanese development bank

  • Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation says businesses in his country are looking forward to being part of experiment
  • On Sino-Japanese ties, Maeda says there is much room for economic cooperation
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:42pm, 11 Apr, 2019

