Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono will meet for talks in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan wants more access to the Chinese market – and the US-China trade war might help
- Timing of talks could work in Tokyo’s favour, with US negotiations putting Beijing under pressure to offer concessions to other powers, source says
- China ‘has been more forthcoming and more willing to discuss issues such as intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers and opening up’
Tadashi Maeda says an open and free Hong Kong is a crown jewel for China. Photo: Kimmy Chung
China’s Greater Bay Area project will play ‘central role’ in boosting trade in East and Southeast Asia, says Tadashi Maeda, head of leading Japanese development bank
- Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation says businesses in his country are looking forward to being part of experiment
- On Sino-Japanese ties, Maeda says there is much room for economic cooperation
