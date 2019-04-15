Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen speaks with US president-elect Donald Trump in her office in Taipei on December 2, 2016. The call infuriated Beijing. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

After controversial phone call with Taiwan’s leader, Donald Trump was ‘urged to show restraint’

  • White House adviser Michael Pillsbury says he was criticised for his suggestions by China hawks
  • Trump ‘probably has closer relations with a Chinese leader than any other US president’
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 6:55am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:55am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen speaks with US president-elect Donald Trump in her office in Taipei on December 2, 2016. The call infuriated Beijing. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Renmin University researcher Li Yi was expelled from Taiwan on Friday morning. Photo: CNA
Politics

Taiwan deports mainland Chinese scholar Li Yi over planned pro-unification speech

  • Academic was due to speak at a forum organised by the Chinese Unity Promotion Party, which officials say would have violated his tourist permit
  • He has been banned from visiting the island in the future
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 6:00pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Renmin University researcher Li Yi was expelled from Taiwan on Friday morning. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.