Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen speaks with US president-elect Donald Trump in her office in Taipei on December 2, 2016. The call infuriated Beijing. Photo: EPA
After controversial phone call with Taiwan’s leader, Donald Trump was ‘urged to show restraint’
- White House adviser Michael Pillsbury says he was criticised for his suggestions by China hawks
- Trump ‘probably has closer relations with a Chinese leader than any other US president’
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen speaks with US president-elect Donald Trump in her office in Taipei on December 2, 2016. The call infuriated Beijing. Photo: EPA
Renmin University researcher Li Yi was expelled from Taiwan on Friday morning. Photo: CNA
Taiwan deports mainland Chinese scholar Li Yi over planned pro-unification speech
- Academic was due to speak at a forum organised by the Chinese Unity Promotion Party, which officials say would have violated his tourist permit
- He has been banned from visiting the island in the future
Topic | Taiwan
Renmin University researcher Li Yi was expelled from Taiwan on Friday morning. Photo: CNA