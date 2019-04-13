The original East Coast Rail Link agreement was approved by Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak (third from left). Photo: AP
New Malaysia rail link deal ‘shows China is open to discussion’ on belt and road projects
- After stalled East Coast Rail Link gets back on track with fresh agreement, analysts say Beijing is willing to negotiate on terms, including lowering costs
- But some worry that the move could encourage more nations to seek cost cuts
The US manufacturer sees potential for an aircraft that would make more routes viable between nations involved in the “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AP
China’s belt and road trade strategy could determine the design of Boeing’s new 797 plane
- Initiative could encourage a meeting of minds on requirements for new plane type, Boeing marketing chief says
- US manufacturer sees potential for an aircraft that would make more routes viable between nations involved in the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’
