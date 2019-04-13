Channels

The deepwater rig is located in eastern waters of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

First Chinese deepwater rig in South China Sea aims to supply LNG to Greater Bay Area

  • State-run CNOOC completed deep-sea well in recent days, a challenging operation described as a ‘breakthrough for China’
  • Once it starts production, LNG from the well will be transported to the company’s terminal in Zhuhai to supply energy to a population of 70 million
Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 9:23pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:23pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, on November 20, 2018. Xi’s two-day state visit was the first by a Chinese leader in 13 years. Photo: AP
Tim Collard
Opinion

Opinion

Tim Collard

As the South China Sea dispute heats up, China must not belittle Duterte’s hand of friendship

  • To peacefully coexist with its neighbours in Southeast Asia, China should not browbeat them into submission, even if it is in a position to do so. Snubbing the Philippine president’s friendly overtures would send the wrong message
Tim Collard

Tim Collard  

Published: 11:00am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:04am, 10 Apr, 2019

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.