The deepwater rig is located in eastern waters of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua
First Chinese deepwater rig in South China Sea aims to supply LNG to Greater Bay Area
- State-run CNOOC completed deep-sea well in recent days, a challenging operation described as a ‘breakthrough for China’
- Once it starts production, LNG from the well will be transported to the company’s terminal in Zhuhai to supply energy to a population of 70 million
Topic | South China Sea
