Chen Yulu, a vice governor at the People’s Bank of China, said on Saturday that protectionsim “limited the scope for multilateral cooperation, and impeded the willingness to achieve it”. Photo: Xinhua
A Chinese central bank official takes a swipe at US policy, saying protectionism harms ‘mutual trust’
- Chen Yulu urged the International Monetary Fund to continue supporting a rules-based multilateral trade system
- He says tariffs play ‘only a limited role’ in fixing trade imbalances
