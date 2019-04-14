Channels

Chen Yulu, a vice governor at the People’s Bank of China, said on Saturday that protectionsim “limited the scope for multilateral cooperation, and impeded the willingness to achieve it”. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

A Chinese central bank official takes a swipe at US policy, saying protectionism harms ‘mutual trust’

  • Chen Yulu urged the International Monetary Fund to continue supporting a rules-based multilateral trade system
  • He says tariffs play ‘only a limited role’ in fixing trade imbalances
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:08am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:13am, 14 Apr, 2019

Chen Yulu, a vice governor at the People’s Bank of China, said on Saturday that protectionsim “limited the scope for multilateral cooperation, and impeded the willingness to achieve it”. Photo: Xinhua
