Diplomacy

Chinese ambassador to EU says bloc should not discriminate against investors

  • Introduction of new screening process has left companies feeling nervous, Zhang Min says
  • But success of EU-China summit shows sides remain committed to cooperation, envoy says
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:00pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 14 Apr, 2019

China’s ambassador to the European Union Zhang Ming appealed to the EU not to discriminate against Chinese investors. Photo: Xinhua
From left, European Council President Donald Tusk, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels. The release of a joint statement by the EU and China is seen as a big step towards the creation of an EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement by next year. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Hopes high that EU-China joint statement on opening up is more than just words

  • Observers say that given pre-summit tensions, the release of a statement and commitment to a timetable for developing a monitoring mechanism is an achievement
  • Concessions made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang evidence of Beijing’s desire to keep EU onside ahead of G20 summit in June, expert says
Topic |   China-EU relations
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Keegan Elmer  

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:18pm, 11 Apr, 2019

From left, European Council President Donald Tusk, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels. The release of a joint statement by the EU and China is seen as a big step towards the creation of an EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement by next year. Photo: Xinhua
