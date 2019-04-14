China’s ambassador to the European Union Zhang Ming appealed to the EU not to discriminate against Chinese investors. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador to EU says bloc should not discriminate against investors
- Introduction of new screening process has left companies feeling nervous, Zhang Min says
- But success of EU-China summit shows sides remain committed to cooperation, envoy says
Topic | China-EU relations
From left, European Council President Donald Tusk, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels. The release of a joint statement by the EU and China is seen as a big step towards the creation of an EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement by next year. Photo: Xinhua
Hopes high that EU-China joint statement on opening up is more than just words
- Observers say that given pre-summit tensions, the release of a statement and commitment to a timetable for developing a monitoring mechanism is an achievement
- Concessions made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang evidence of Beijing’s desire to keep EU onside ahead of G20 summit in June, expert says
