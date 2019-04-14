Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan, China cover forced tech transfers and Huawei during talks in Beijing
- Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono says two countries have the opportunity to ‘take charge of the economic field’ at a time of global uncertainty
- Japanese delegation also raised intellectual property and data protection and Chinese industrial subsidies during the meeting
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japan wants more access to the Chinese market – and the US-China trade war might help
- Timing of talks could work in Tokyo’s favour, with US negotiations putting Beijing under pressure to offer concessions to other powers, source says
- China ‘has been more forthcoming and more willing to discuss issues such as intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers and opening up’
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono will meet for talks in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE