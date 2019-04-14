Channels

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

Japan, China cover forced tech transfers and Huawei during talks in Beijing

  • Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono says two countries have the opportunity to ‘take charge of the economic field’ at a time of global uncertainty
  • Japanese delegation also raised intellectual property and data protection and Chinese industrial subsidies during the meeting
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 11:09pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono will meet for talks in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Japan wants more access to the Chinese market – and the US-China trade war might help

  • Timing of talks could work in Tokyo’s favour, with US negotiations putting Beijing under pressure to offer concessions to other powers, source says
  • China ‘has been more forthcoming and more willing to discuss issues such as intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers and opening up’
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 7:45am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 14 Apr, 2019

