US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China a pretend friend of Latin America during his four-nation tour. Photo: AP
Trade deal nears, but tensions are rising over China’s inroads into America’s backyard
- Latin America seen as ‘latest battleground’, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ramping up criticism of China during his tour of the region
- Growing influence in Caribbean also appears to be unnerving Washington, after Jamaica endorsed Beijing’s global trade and infrastructure push
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono will meet for talks in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan wants more access to the Chinese market – and the US-China trade war might help
- Timing of talks could work in Tokyo’s favour, with US negotiations putting Beijing under pressure to offer concessions to other powers, source says
- China ‘has been more forthcoming and more willing to discuss issues such as intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers and opening up’
Topic | China-Japan relations
