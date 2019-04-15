Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China a pretend friend of Latin America during his four-nation tour. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Trade deal nears, but tensions are rising over China’s inroads into America’s backyard

  • Latin America seen as ‘latest battleground’, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ramping up criticism of China during his tour of the region
  • Growing influence in Caribbean also appears to be unnerving Washington, after Jamaica endorsed Beijing’s global trade and infrastructure push
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 12:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono will meet for talks in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Japan wants more access to the Chinese market – and the US-China trade war might help

  • Timing of talks could work in Tokyo’s favour, with US negotiations putting Beijing under pressure to offer concessions to other powers, source says
  • China ‘has been more forthcoming and more willing to discuss issues such as intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers and opening up’
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 7:45am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 14 Apr, 2019

