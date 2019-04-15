Sources have said the US negotiating team has tempered demands that China curb industrial subsidies as a condition for a deal to end the trade war. Photo: AFP
US may back down on trade talks push for China to axe subsidies
- Sources say strong resistance from Beijing has prompted a retreat on a key condition for ending the trade war
- Focus is now on areas where Washington demands are considered more achievable
Topic | US-China trade war
Wendy Cutler, one of the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s chief negotiators, has urged US President Donald Trump to include American allies in trade negotiations. Photo: Bruce Yan
Donald Trump urged by former US official to include allies in US-China trade war deal
- Former deputy acting US trade representative Wendy Cutler credits Trump’s tariffs with ‘bringing China to the negotiating table’
- To get maximum benefit from trade deal with China, Trump should include allies like the European Union and Japan in negotiations, Cutler said
