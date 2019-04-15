Terry Miller, director of Centre For International Trade and Economics at the Heritage Foundation, says pushing China for reform cannot be a job for the US alone. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US must ease up on tariffs and ask allies to push China to more economic reforms, says Bush era diplomat
- Terry Miller tells globalisation forum Trump must ‘find a tool’ other than tariffs
- Washington has stepped back from belt and road as it is a ‘Chinese show’, he says
Topic | US-China trade war
Terry Miller, director of Centre For International Trade and Economics at the Heritage Foundation, says pushing China for reform cannot be a job for the US alone. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China a pretend friend of Latin America during his four-nation tour. Photo: AP
Trade deal nears, but tensions are rising over China’s inroads into America’s backyard
- Latin America seen as ‘latest battleground’, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ramping up criticism of China during his tour of the region
- Growing influence in Caribbean also appears to be unnerving Washington, after Jamaica endorsed Beijing’s global trade and infrastructure push
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China a pretend friend of Latin America during his four-nation tour. Photo: AP