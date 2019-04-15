Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP
China asks Japan for concrete measures to improve ‘sensitive’ and ‘fragile’ relationship
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi issues plea after meeting Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during his two-day visit to China
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP
China’s ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua (left), pictured with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to step down in the coming weeks. Photo: AP
China set to appoint new ambassador to Japan, as Xi Jinping prepares for June visit
- Cheng Yonghua has been in the post since 2010, but his departure should be seen as a goodwill gesture as Asian giants work to improve relations
- Xi expected to travel to Osaka for G20 summit and has been invited by Shinzo Abe to make a state visit in the autumn
Topic | China-Japan relations
China’s ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua (left), pictured with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to step down in the coming weeks. Photo: AP