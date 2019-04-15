Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said some US politicians had been “slandering China all over the world”. Photo: Kyodo
‘Mr Pompeo, you can stop’: China hits back at criticism over Latin America
- Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang accuses US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of spreading lies about China
- He says countries in the region ‘have good judgment about who is their true friend and who is false, who is breaking rules and making trouble’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China a pretend friend of Latin America during his four-nation tour. Photo: AP
