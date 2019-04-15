Channels

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said some US politicians had been “slandering China all over the world”. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

‘Mr Pompeo, you can stop’: China hits back at criticism over Latin America

  • Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang accuses US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of spreading lies about China
  • He says countries in the region ‘have good judgment about who is their true friend and who is false, who is breaking rules and making trouble’
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:03pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 15 Apr, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China a pretend friend of Latin America during his four-nation tour. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Trade deal nears, but tensions are rising over China’s inroads into America’s backyard

  • Latin America seen as ‘latest battleground’, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ramping up criticism of China during his tour of the region
  • Growing influence in Caribbean also appears to be unnerving Washington, after Jamaica endorsed Beijing’s global trade and infrastructure push
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 12:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 15 Apr, 2019

