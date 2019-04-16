The United States has approved a US$500 million support package for Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jet force. Photo: EPA
US approves F-16 support for Taiwan in face of pressure from Beijing
- Pilot training, maintenance and logistics package approved for Taiwan’s fighter jet force
- Sale of advanced warplanes still under consideration
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wei said in Washington on Tuesday that the 40-year-old Taiwan Relations Act had “helped create a force for good”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Unloved but essential: 40 years on, the Taiwan Relations Act remains flexible, durable and effective
- A conference reflects on how a 1979 US law has managed to keep an uneasy cross-strait peace
- ‘Strategic ambiguity’ has benefited not only Taiwan, but China and the US as well
