Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Switzerland to sign belt and road deal during President Ueli Maurer's China trip

  • Accord is to cement ties with a major trading partner as other Western countries view Xi Jinping’s massive infrastructure and trade strategy with scepticism
  • Switzerland sees the agreement as a way to support economic development, especially in central Asia
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:26pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:31pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The G7 ministers’ joint communique made no mention of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

G7 stays silent over China’s Belt and Road Initiative after failing to reach consensus

  • World’s leading economies unable to agree joint approach to infrastructure project after Italy became first member to join
Topic |   Diplomacy
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 4:39pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:50pm, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The G7 ministers’ joint communique made no mention of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.