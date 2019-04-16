Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP
Switzerland to sign belt and road deal during President Ueli Maurer's China trip
- Accord is to cement ties with a major trading partner as other Western countries view Xi Jinping’s massive infrastructure and trade strategy with scepticism
- Switzerland sees the agreement as a way to support economic development, especially in central Asia
The G7 ministers’ joint communique made no mention of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
G7 stays silent over China’s Belt and Road Initiative after failing to reach consensus
- World’s leading economies unable to agree joint approach to infrastructure project after Italy became first member to join
