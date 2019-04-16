An artist’s sketch shows Yujing Zhang (left) in a West Palm Beach court in Florida as she entered a not guilty plea to charges of lying to federal officials. Photo: AP
Chinese state tabloid defends as ‘naive’ woman accused of trying to lie her way into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort
- Zhang Yujing is accused of lying to federal officers and accessing a restricted area
- Global Times says the 33-year-old is ‘victim of a cross-border scam’
Topic | US-China relations
US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was the scene of a security breach last weekend, but Trump on Wednesday dismissed the incident as a ‘fluke’. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Nothing to see here: Donald Trump dismisses Mar-a-Lago security breach as a ‘fluke’
- Zhang Yujing had a thumb drive loaded with malware, four phones, a laptop, an external hard drive and two Chinese passports when detained
- Democrats call on the FBI to investigate how much of a national security risk the resort poses, since the president frequently spends his weekends there
Topic | Donald Trump
