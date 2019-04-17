Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kenneth Bae was the first American prisoner sent to a North Korean labour camp since the Korean war. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Diplomacy

Treat North Korean refugees as ‘humanitarian issue’, former US prisoner Kenneth Bae urges China

  • It is a mistake to treat North Koreans who cross the border into China as part of a political issue, he says
  • He spent two years imprisoned in a labour camp in the North before founding his NGO
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 5:51pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:51pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kenneth Bae was the first American prisoner sent to a North Korean labour camp since the Korean war. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE
The bridge crosses the Yalu River on the border between China and North Korea. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

China’s bridge to North Korea opens 3 years after it was built – but why now?

  • Buses from the North make return trip to China on Monday, according to South Korean media
  • Opening of Jian-Manpo border crossing had been delayed during heightened tension over sanctions on the North
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 1:08pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The bridge crosses the Yalu River on the border between China and North Korea. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.