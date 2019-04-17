Kenneth Bae was the first American prisoner sent to a North Korean labour camp since the Korean war. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Treat North Korean refugees as ‘humanitarian issue’, former US prisoner Kenneth Bae urges China
- It is a mistake to treat North Koreans who cross the border into China as part of a political issue, he says
- He spent two years imprisoned in a labour camp in the North before founding his NGO
Topic | North Korea
Kenneth Bae was the first American prisoner sent to a North Korean labour camp since the Korean war. Photo: SCMP Pictures
The bridge crosses the Yalu River on the border between China and North Korea. Photo: Kyodo
China’s bridge to North Korea opens 3 years after it was built – but why now?
- Buses from the North make return trip to China on Monday, according to South Korean media
- Opening of Jian-Manpo border crossing had been delayed during heightened tension over sanctions on the North
Topic | North Korea
The bridge crosses the Yalu River on the border between China and North Korea. Photo: Kyodo