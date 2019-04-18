Channels

China has used belt and road plan projects like the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway to boost its influence in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

European Union must ‘play offence’ to offset China’s rising influence in Africa, Asia, insiders say

  • Brussels has to move away from its defensive strategy if it wants to compete for global infrastructure deals, promote its ideals, MEPs say
  • Two sides ended their summit last week with an agreement to increase cooperation on infrastructure development
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 4:00am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:48am, 18 Apr, 2019

Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Switzerland to sign belt and road deal during President Ueli Maurer's China trip

  • Accord is to cement ties with major trading partner as other Western countries view Xi Jinping’s infrastructure and trade plan with scepticism
  • Switzerland sees the agreement as a way to support economic development, especially in central Asia
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:26pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:32pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP
