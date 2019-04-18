China has used belt and road plan projects like the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway to boost its influence in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
European Union must ‘play offence’ to offset China’s rising influence in Africa, Asia, insiders say
- Brussels has to move away from its defensive strategy if it wants to compete for global infrastructure deals, promote its ideals, MEPs say
- Two sides ended their summit last week with an agreement to increase cooperation on infrastructure development
Topic | China-EU relations
China has used belt and road plan projects like the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway to boost its influence in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP
Switzerland to sign belt and road deal during President Ueli Maurer's China trip
- Accord is to cement ties with major trading partner as other Western countries view Xi Jinping’s infrastructure and trade plan with scepticism
- Switzerland sees the agreement as a way to support economic development, especially in central Asia
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP