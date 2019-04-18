China and the United States have been locked in a tit-for-tat trade war since July 6. Photo: AFP
Two more rounds of talks set for May amid hope the US-China trade war is ending
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plan to travel to Beijing the week of April 29
- Officials hope to announce a deal when Chinese Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington the following week
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the United States have been locked in a tit-for-tat trade war since July 6. Photo: AFP
The US-China trade war directly affects 3 per cent of global trade, but the automotive industry accounts for 8 per cent, according to World Trade Organisation figures. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on car industry sending shock waves through global supply chain
- US tariffs on vehicles and parts would reverberate through global car supply chain, with both US and Chinese manufacturers standing to lose out
- China sells few cars to the United States but is the second biggest exporter of parts to the US, after Mexico
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
The US-China trade war directly affects 3 per cent of global trade, but the automotive industry accounts for 8 per cent, according to World Trade Organisation figures. Photo: Reuters