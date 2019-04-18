North Korean state media reported on Thursday that its military had test fired a tactical guided weapon. Photo: AP
Was North Korea’s missile test a sign Pyongyang is getting impatient?
- Analysts say Kim Jong-un wanted to send a message to China and the US that it will not succumb to the pressure of economic sanctions
- Choice of weapon also suggests Pyongyang was keen not to cause too much upset ahead of important meetings next week in Beijing and Vladivostok
North Korean state media reported on Thursday that its military had test fired a tactical guided weapon. Photo: AP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un oversees test-fire of new tactical guided weapon with ‘powerful warhead’
- Exact nature of weapon remains unknown, but it is likely to be short-ranged
- Move could be attempt to show country’s displeasure at deadlocked nuclear talks with US
An August 29, 2017 file photo shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP/Korea News Service