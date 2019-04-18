Channels

North Korean state media reported on Thursday that its military had test fired a tactical guided weapon. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Was North Korea’s missile test a sign Pyongyang is getting impatient?

  • Analysts say Kim Jong-un wanted to send a message to China and the US that it will not succumb to the pressure of economic sanctions
  • Choice of weapon also suggests Pyongyang was keen not to cause too much upset ahead of important meetings next week in Beijing and Vladivostok
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:00pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Apr, 2019

An August 29, 2017 file photo shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP/Korea News Service
East Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un oversees test-fire of new tactical guided weapon with ‘powerful warhead’

  • Exact nature of weapon remains unknown, but it is likely to be short-ranged
  • Move could be attempt to show country’s displeasure at deadlocked nuclear talks with US
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:13am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 18 Apr, 2019

