Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Several prominent Chinese specialists in American affairs at universities and government-affiliated think tanks said they were questioned by FBI agents during trips to the US about alleged spying for Chinese intelligence agencies. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Calls for cease fire in ‘visa war’ targeting Chinese and US academics

  • Negotiators may be close to ending trade war, but atmosphere of suspicion remains
  • Subtle diplomacy by universities and think tanks is still a casualty of the situation
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 4:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:53am, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Several prominent Chinese specialists in American affairs at universities and government-affiliated think tanks said they were questioned by FBI agents during trips to the US about alleged spying for Chinese intelligence agencies. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.