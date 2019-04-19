Channels

Malaysian officials including former prime minster Najib Razak (third from left) look at a model of the proposed East Coast Rail Link in September 2017. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

After having second thoughts, several countries return to China’s belt and road plan

  • ‘At the moment Pakistan does not have many better options’ than what Beijing is offering, official says
  • Malaysia recommits to a long-stalled rail link project, but with a significantly reduced price tag
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Summit
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:35pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:34pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Malaysia’s Daim Zainuddin puts the China-backed East Coast Rail Link back on track. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Malaysia to go ahead with China-backed East Coast Rail link

  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s office says first two phases of the project will now cost US$10.7 billion – about two thirds of the original cost
  • The project stalled when Mahathir came to power last year and questioned various Chinese-backed projects signed up to by his predecessor Najib Razak
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 11:56am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 12 Apr, 2019

