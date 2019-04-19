Malaysian officials including former prime minster Najib Razak (third from left) look at a model of the proposed East Coast Rail Link in September 2017. Photo: AP
After having second thoughts, several countries return to China’s belt and road plan
- ‘At the moment Pakistan does not have many better options’ than what Beijing is offering, official says
- Malaysia recommits to a long-stalled rail link project, but with a significantly reduced price tag
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Summit
Malaysia’s Daim Zainuddin puts the China-backed East Coast Rail Link back on track. Photo: Handout
Malaysia to go ahead with China-backed East Coast Rail link
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s office says first two phases of the project will now cost US$10.7 billion – about two thirds of the original cost
- The project stalled when Mahathir came to power last year and questioned various Chinese-backed projects signed up to by his predecessor Najib Razak
Topic | Malaysia
