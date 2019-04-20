Channels

Water manifolds built on the ice of Lake Baikal where a China-funded project was shelved after a backlash over environmental concerns. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese expansion in Central Asia no threat to Moscow, Russian ambassador says

  • Andrey Denisov says the two countries should combine their resources, not compete
  • Russia wants more integration between ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and Central Asian economic and security groups, envoy says
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 1:30am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:30am, 20 Apr, 2019

Delegates watch footage of an icebreaker at the International Arctic Forum in Russia earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Russia seeks Chinese support in developing Arctic shipping routes, promising long-term gas supplies in return

  • Ambassador to China invites Beijing to help develop ports and other facilities as Russia seeks to boost sea traffic in region
Topic |   Belt and Road: Exclusives
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 10:00pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:28pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Delegates watch footage of an icebreaker at the International Arctic Forum in Russia earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
