Water manifolds built on the ice of Lake Baikal where a China-funded project was shelved after a backlash over environmental concerns. Photo: AFP
Chinese expansion in Central Asia no threat to Moscow, Russian ambassador says
- Andrey Denisov says the two countries should combine their resources, not compete
- Russia wants more integration between ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and Central Asian economic and security groups, envoy says
Delegates watch footage of an icebreaker at the International Arctic Forum in Russia earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia seeks Chinese support in developing Arctic shipping routes, promising long-term gas supplies in return
- Ambassador to China invites Beijing to help develop ports and other facilities as Russia seeks to boost sea traffic in region
