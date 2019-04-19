Channels

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi appealed to nations to cooperate on the belt and road plan, not just criticise it. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

‘Cooperate or stop criticising’, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi says as belt and road summit nears

  • Beijing’s global trade plan is a platform for cooperation, not a tool to boost geopolitical influence, diplomat says
  • 40 heads of state, representatives of 150 countries set to take part in global conference from April 25-27
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 4:10pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:10pm, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
