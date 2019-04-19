China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi appealed to nations to cooperate on the belt and road plan, not just criticise it. Photo: AFP
‘Cooperate or stop criticising’, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi says as belt and road summit nears
- Beijing’s global trade plan is a platform for cooperation, not a tool to boost geopolitical influence, diplomat says
- 40 heads of state, representatives of 150 countries set to take part in global conference from April 25-27
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi appealed to nations to cooperate on the belt and road plan, not just criticise it. Photo: AFP
After winning the election a year ago, Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad made good with a vow to review the East Coast Rail Link agreement and the Chinese contractor has been receptive to his wishes. Photo: Joshua Lee
After winning the election a year ago, Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad made good with a vow to review the East Coast Rail Link agreement and the Chinese contractor has been receptive to his wishes. Photo: Joshua Lee