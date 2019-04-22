Illustration: Dennis Yip
China’s flexible belt and road approach leads to ambiguity
- Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge for the second Belt and Road Forum
- In the second of a four-part series, Jane Cai and Catherine Wong look at the range of responses to the project from the international community
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
After winning the election a year ago, Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad made good with a vow to review the East Coast Rail Link agreement and the Chinese contractor has been receptive to his wishes. Photo: Joshua Lee
