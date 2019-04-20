Channels

Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov says Moscow and Beijing want to reduce their reliance on the US dollar. Photo: Tom Wang
Diplomacy

Russia, China keen to increase use of yuan, rouble in trade settlement, ambassador Andrey Denisov says

  • Bilateral trade rose 25 per cent last year to US$108 billion but only a fraction of it was settled in the nations’ own currencies
  • Countries are ‘dissatisfied that almost everything in international payments is based on American dollars’, envoy says
Topic |   Russia
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 6:30pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:41pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov says Moscow and Beijing want to reduce their reliance on the US dollar. Photo: Tom Wang
Water manifolds built on the ice of Lake Baikal where a China-funded project was shelved after a backlash over environmental concerns. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese expansion in Central Asia no threat to Moscow, Russian ambassador says

  • Andrey Denisov says the two countries should combine their resources, not compete
  • Russia wants more integration between ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and Central Asian economic and security groups, envoy says
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 1:30am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:38am, 20 Apr, 2019

Water manifolds built on the ice of Lake Baikal where a China-funded project was shelved after a backlash over environmental concerns. Photo: AFP
