Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov says Moscow and Beijing want to reduce their reliance on the US dollar. Photo: Tom Wang
Russia, China keen to increase use of yuan, rouble in trade settlement, ambassador Andrey Denisov says
- Bilateral trade rose 25 per cent last year to US$108 billion but only a fraction of it was settled in the nations’ own currencies
- Countries are ‘dissatisfied that almost everything in international payments is based on American dollars’, envoy says
Topic | Russia
Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov says Moscow and Beijing want to reduce their reliance on the US dollar. Photo: Tom Wang
Water manifolds built on the ice of Lake Baikal where a China-funded project was shelved after a backlash over environmental concerns. Photo: AFP
Chinese expansion in Central Asia no threat to Moscow, Russian ambassador says
- Andrey Denisov says the two countries should combine their resources, not compete
- Russia wants more integration between ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and Central Asian economic and security groups, envoy says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Water manifolds built on the ice of Lake Baikal where a China-funded project was shelved after a backlash over environmental concerns. Photo: AFP