Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale will visit China as part of “regular exchanges” between the two countries. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Indian foreign secretary heads to China for talks amid tense relations

  • Vijay Keshav Gokhale is expected to meet Chinese deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during two-day visit
  • Beijing’s refusal to sanction a Pakistani militant leader and its belt and road push in the disputed Kashmir region have strained ties
Topic |   China-India relations
Teddy Ng

Published: 8:00pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Apr, 2019

A Chinese dredger at work outside the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
Politics

What’s China got to do with elections in India’s southernmost town?

  • Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu is the proposed site of a new US$4.8 billion port being championed by the BJP’s candidate Pon Radhakrishnan
  • Analysts say it could take trade away from China-backed facilities in Sri Lanka, but critics and political opponents aren’t so sure
Topic |   India
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Published: 4:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:46pm, 19 Apr, 2019

