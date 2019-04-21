Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China now has Kim Jong-un’s back as he deals with Washington. Photo: KCNA/AP
Denny Roy
Opinion

Opinion

Denny Roy

North Korea’s latest moves show how Kim Jong-un has turned the tables on the US

  • Pyongyang has its nuclear missile capability despite Washington’s efforts, and with help from Beijing and Moscow and a US election next year, Kim is now asserting leverage over America
Denny Roy

Denny Roy  

Published: 3:15pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China now has Kim Jong-un’s back as he deals with Washington. Photo: KCNA/AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
North Korean state media reported on Thursday that its military had test fired a tactical guided weapon. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Was North Korea’s missile test a sign Pyongyang is getting impatient?

  • Analysts say Kim Jong-un wanted to send a message to China and the US that it will not succumb to the pressure of economic sanctions
  • Choice of weapon also suggests Pyongyang was keen not to cause too much upset ahead of important meetings next week in Beijing and Vladivostok
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:00pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:29pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean state media reported on Thursday that its military had test fired a tactical guided weapon. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.