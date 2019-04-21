China now has Kim Jong-un’s back as he deals with Washington. Photo: KCNA/AP
North Korean state media reported on Thursday that its military had test fired a tactical guided weapon. Photo: AP
Was North Korea’s missile test a sign Pyongyang is getting impatient?
- Analysts say Kim Jong-un wanted to send a message to China and the US that it will not succumb to the pressure of economic sanctions
- Choice of weapon also suggests Pyongyang was keen not to cause too much upset ahead of important meetings next week in Beijing and Vladivostok
