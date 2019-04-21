Chinese firm Huawei Technologies is facing fresh allegations from the United States. Photo: AFP
US intelligence accuses Huawei of being funded by Chinese state security, newspaper reports
- Tech firm receives money from National Security Commission, People’s Liberation Army and a third branch of the state intelligence network, The Times quotes a source as saying
- Beleaguered firm says it ‘does not comment on unsubstantiated allegations backed up by zero evidence from anonymous sources’
Topic | Huawei
Chinese firm Huawei Technologies is facing fresh allegations from the United States. Photo: AFP