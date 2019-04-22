Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Dominance or development? What’s at the end of China’s New Silk Road?
- Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge on the Chinese capital for the second Belt and Road Summit
- In the first of a four-part series, we look at what might be the real purpose of the massive programme
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Summit
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming gives a keynote speech during the ‘Chinese Bridge’ Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students UK Regional Final in London. Photo: Xinhua
China asks Britain for help to boost image of Belt and Road Initiative
- China’s Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming cites ‘rule-making’ as an area for bilateral cooperation with the UK
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming gives a keynote speech during the ‘Chinese Bridge’ Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students UK Regional Final in London. Photo: Xinhua