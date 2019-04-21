The satellite was launched close to midnight from the Xichang centre in southwest China. Photo: Xinhua
China adds new satellite to its Beidou network that aims to rival US global positioning system
- There are now 20 satellites in orbit for the navigation system, which is expected to be completed next year
- BDS began offering a basic service in December, with priority for the Asia-Pacific region and countries along the belt and road route
Topic | China military
The satellite was launched close to midnight from the Xichang centre in southwest China. Photo: Xinhua